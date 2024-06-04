Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

