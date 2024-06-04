Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $103,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $48,865,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,583. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $145.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $143.88 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

