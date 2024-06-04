PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $103,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.