Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

