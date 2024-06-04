PetMed Express (PETS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $65.32 million for the quarter.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

PETS stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.69.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Stories

