PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
