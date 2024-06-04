PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ISD opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

