PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

