Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,229,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 279,496.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,394 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 26.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,820,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,357,000 after buying an additional 1,407,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

