Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,344 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Plug Power by 78.5% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 907,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

