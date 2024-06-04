PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WaFd alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter worth $4,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 73,345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WaFd by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WaFd by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in WaFd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $171.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

View Our Latest Report on WAFD

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.