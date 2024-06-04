PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 978 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

