PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an in-line rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.40.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

