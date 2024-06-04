Ponke Hits 1-Day Volume of $29.05 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Ponke has a market cap of $198.96 million and approximately $29.05 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ponke has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ponke token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Ponke alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ponke Profile

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.43374805 USD and is up 18.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $34,262,447.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ponke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ponke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.