Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $391.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Pool Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $361.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.17 and its 200 day moving average is $380.53. Pool has a 1 year low of $308.45 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pool by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,413,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after buying an additional 114,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after buying an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

