Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after buying an additional 916,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter worth about $2,335,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THR

Thermon Group Trading Down 4.7 %

THR opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Thermon Group Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.