Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Probiotec’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Probiotec Company Profile

Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture, packing, distribution, and sale of prescription and over the counter pharmaceuticals, complementary medicines and consumer health products, and fast-moving consumer products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coatings; blister packs, bottles, sachets, tubs, and tubes; liquids, creams, gels, lotions, ointments, and powders and powder blends.

