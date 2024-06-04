ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %
TQQQ stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $66.51.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
