PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.07. 25,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 8,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

PT United Tractors Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $2.1884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 9.42%. PT United Tractors Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is 0.01%.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

