PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. PVH has a payout ratio of 1.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PVH to earn $12.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Wedbush upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PVH

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.