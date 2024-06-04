Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Issued By Zacks Research

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

OI opened at $12.34 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after buying an additional 728,493 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 66.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,586,000 after buying an additional 1,116,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 32.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after buying an additional 641,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 39.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

