Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Issued By Roth Capital

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Reservoir Media in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Reservoir Media Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSVR opened at $7.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 364,728 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 968.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

