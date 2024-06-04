Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Lowered by Analyst

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAP. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

