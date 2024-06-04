Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exro Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Speculative” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 826.56% and a negative return on equity of 118.99%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

EXROF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. Exro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

