Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Boosted by Zacks Research

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $144.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.13. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after buying an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after buying an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

