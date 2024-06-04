Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ikena Oncology, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ikena Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IKNA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

IKNA opened at $1.78 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 457,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 261,060 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

