Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

RY opened at $108.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $109.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,566,000 after acquiring an additional 964,898 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

