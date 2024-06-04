Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CM)

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:CM opened at C$68.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$69.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.