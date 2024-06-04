Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Decreased by Analyst (TSE:LB)

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.62.

Shares of LB opened at C$25.45 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.81 and a 1-year high of C$48.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

