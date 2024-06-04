Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Cut by Desjardins

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:RY opened at C$148.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$139.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$133.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$107.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.24.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

