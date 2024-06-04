Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lowered by Zacks Research

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $126.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.