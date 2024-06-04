Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $239.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.90 million. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE NX opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

