QuantaSing Group (QSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect QuantaSing Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. QuantaSing Group has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 83.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect QuantaSing Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuantaSing Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:QSG opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. QuantaSing Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.