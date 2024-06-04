Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 285 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

