Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 65,381 Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Cybin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cybin by 488.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73,271 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Cybin Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $141.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

