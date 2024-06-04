Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,838,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 72,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 12.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

