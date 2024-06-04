Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

STT opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

