Rathbones Group PLC Buys Shares of 9,668 RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RXO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RXO by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.27.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 105,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,654.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,280,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,818,310.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

