Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 55.1% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

