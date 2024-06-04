Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

PM opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,148 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

