Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Indivior were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth $191,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $36,011,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth about $43,340,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 53.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Indivior by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 345,556 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,836.00 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

