Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2024

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDVFree Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Indivior were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth $191,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $36,011,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth about $43,340,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 53.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Indivior by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 345,556 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior Stock Up 0.2 %

Indivior stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,836.00 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Indivior

Indivior Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.