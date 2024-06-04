Rathbones Group PLC Has $168,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.97.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

