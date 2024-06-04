Rathbones Group PLC Has $285,000 Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,013 shares of company stock worth $48,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

