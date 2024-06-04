Rathbones Group PLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total value of $118,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,875 shares of company stock valued at $117,511,146 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $296.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average of $265.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

