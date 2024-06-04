Rathbones Group PLC Increases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH opened at $127.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

