Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

J stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.