Rathbones Group PLC Invests $254,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 82,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,451 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $5,141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.



Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

