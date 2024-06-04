Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.72. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

