Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Crown by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CCK opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.