Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 734,032 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth $71,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of UROY stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.22 million, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.76.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

